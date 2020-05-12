Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,384.87% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $156.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.24. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $96,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $31,430.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,301 shares of company stock valued at $198,578 over the last 90 days. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

