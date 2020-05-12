Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Blue Apron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

APRN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 851,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,023. The company has a market cap of $115.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -4.90. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $101.86 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 95.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Apron will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,419,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $4,612,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,427,334 shares of company stock worth $4,631,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 1,262.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 136,760 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Blue Apron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

