bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given New $112.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 83.07% from the company’s previous close.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $92.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.06.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.18. 79,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,395. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $73.78. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $143.98.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $113,612.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 44,948.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,124 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 188.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,260,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,927 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth about $51,095,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,751,000 after purchasing an additional 996,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 898.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,061,000 after buying an additional 948,400 shares during the period.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

