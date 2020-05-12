bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $118.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 90.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLUE. Raymond James downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.06.

BLUE stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 997,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,395. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.38. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $143.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.78.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -15.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $25,494.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $113,612.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in bluebird bio by 1.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in bluebird bio by 40.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in bluebird bio by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

