BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) CFO Acquires $47,880.00 in Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) CFO Kelly Janzen bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $47,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Janzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Kelly Janzen bought 6,000 shares of BlueLinx stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $32,280.00.

Shares of BlueLinx stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. 137,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,892. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.88. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $35.40.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The construction company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $613.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.30 million. Research analysts forecast that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlueLinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

