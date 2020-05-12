BMO Capital Markets Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$155.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$129.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TMX Group stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$135.70. 198,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,856. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$84.50 and a 12 month high of C$139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$113.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$113.45.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$202.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$195.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 6.3100003 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

