BMO Capital Markets Increases Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $29.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FATE. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.41.

FATE traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $30.28. 424,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,870. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,760,000 after buying an additional 81,407 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 113,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 32,823 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

