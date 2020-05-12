BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Price Target to $34.00

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EBIX. BidaskClub upgraded Ebix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ebix from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 54,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ebix has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $636.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.43 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

In other Ebix news, CEO Robin Raina acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.87 per share, for a total transaction of $437,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,777,749 shares in the company, valued at $82,619,370.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil D. Eckert bought 3,595 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $57,843.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,970.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 190,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,437. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Ebix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

