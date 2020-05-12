BMO Capital Markets Raises Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $35.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 58,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $25.21.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley acquired 52,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,305.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $655,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 38.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,113,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 581,647 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 88,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,987,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

