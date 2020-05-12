BMO Capital Markets Raises Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $220.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $217.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.59.

LIN stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.17. The stock had a trading volume of 646,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,913. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. Linde has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Research analysts predict that Linde will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,095.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

