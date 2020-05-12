BMO Capital Markets Raises Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target to $6.50

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $5.50 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LTHM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Livent from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of Livent stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. 1,123,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,423. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. Livent has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Livent by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.