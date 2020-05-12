BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World (NYSE:CWH)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $8.50. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.

CWH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Camping World has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE:CWH opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 3.53. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Brent L. Moody bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $108,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 278,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andris A. Baltins bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,204 shares in the company, valued at $416,041.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,390 over the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,023 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Ronna Sue Cohen purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $1,302,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,095,000 after buying an additional 24,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

