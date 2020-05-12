BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.

MAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $128.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,823,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 701.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,576 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $109,145,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Marriott International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,797,000 after purchasing an additional 871,519 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

