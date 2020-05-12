BMO Capital Markets Trims Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Target Price to $21.00

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 324.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVLO. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,010. The stock has a market cap of $164.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,969,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,192,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,460 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

