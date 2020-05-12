BMO Capital Markets Trims Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Target Price to $50.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Mimecast from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Mimecast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

NASDAQ:MIME traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.33. 1,110,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27. Mimecast has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 19,348 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $581,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572,317 shares in the company, valued at $47,216,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $132,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,348 shares of company stock worth $3,678,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Holdings Group bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth $91,274,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,320,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,053,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Mimecast by 37.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

