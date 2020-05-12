Bob’s Repair (BOB) Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $425,481.18 and approximately $388,069.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $50.98, $18.94 and $20.33.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00044047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.77 or 0.03690376 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00056550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032135 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001843 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011406 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $33.94, $5.60, $13.77, $24.68, $20.33, $51.55, $18.94, $10.39, $32.15, $24.43 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

