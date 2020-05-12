Boeing’s (BA) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

BA stock traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,011,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,517,360. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.81.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boeing will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

