BOLT Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. One BOLT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. During the last week, BOLT has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $402,707.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.56 or 0.02108446 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00089920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00177951 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00041786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

