BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $0.70 on Major Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One BOMB token can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00007862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. BOMB has a market capitalization of $647,709.09 and $38,573.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00027899 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002047 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00033831 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,830.58 or 0.99024644 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000589 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00080130 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000704 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB's total supply is 924,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,849 tokens. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

