Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.56 Million

Analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) will announce sales of $44.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.90 million and the highest is $58.00 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $85.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $209.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $174.06 million to $253.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $229.73 million, with estimates ranging from $156.60 million to $292.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.12 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCEI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $356.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.19. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,052,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 269,250 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 162,486 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 78,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

