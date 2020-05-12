Bonpay Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, Bonpay has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Bonpay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $96,005.71 and $2,564.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bonpay alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.22 or 0.02114019 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00090104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00181767 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bonpay Token Profile

Bonpay’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay.

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonpay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.