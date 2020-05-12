Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $16.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,394.67. 364,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,631. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,365.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,766.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 36.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,740.57.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.