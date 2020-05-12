BOOM Hits Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $17,985.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.95 or 0.02098972 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00089818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00179146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00041426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,203,668 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,172,935 tokens. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

