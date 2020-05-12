Bottos (BTO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. Bottos has a market cap of $1.00 million and $848,038.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinEgg, OTCBTC and LBank. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043532 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.72 or 0.03666599 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00056145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032109 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001962 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, OTCBTC, Bibox, IDEX, BigONE, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

