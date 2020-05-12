Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 8,285 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.2% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 33,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $211.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

