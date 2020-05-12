Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Short Interest Update

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the April 15th total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman William S. Boyd acquired 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $1,607,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,193.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 101,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,500. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.92. 76,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

