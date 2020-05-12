BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587,666 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of BP Midstream Partners worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 40.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of BPMP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 158,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,915. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. BP Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a current ratio of 11.60.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.74% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.