Bp Plc Acquires Shares of 18,800 DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Bp Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 185,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $98.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.42.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

