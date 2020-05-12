Bp Plc Acquires Shares of 23,000 Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Bp Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVRG opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average is $63.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

