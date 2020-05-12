Bp Plc Acquires Shares of 30,000 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bp Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,810,000 after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,353,000 after buying an additional 436,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,795,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,540,000 after buying an additional 177,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,271,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,668,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,941,000 after buying an additional 40,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

