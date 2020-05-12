Bp Plc Acquires Shares of 97,000 Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Bp Plc bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $8,801,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 31.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,199,459 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 289,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion and a PE ratio of -4.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $6,776,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $60,171,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.42.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.