Bp Plc Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bp Plc decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 98.5% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 21,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 15.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.5% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $97.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.45. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.94.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

