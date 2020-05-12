Bp Plc Has $1.49 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Bp Plc lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.54. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

