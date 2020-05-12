Bp Plc Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bp Plc raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.92.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.10, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average is $113.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

