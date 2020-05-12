Bp Plc Has $3.04 Million Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bp Plc raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 137.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

NYSE LH opened at $168.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.89.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.38.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,711.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judith C. Seltz purchased 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,624.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,172 shares of company stock worth $5,155,623. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.