Bp Plc Has $3.77 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $174.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day moving average is $182.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

