Bp Plc Invests $1.68 Million in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Bp Plc purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIF. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

TIF stock opened at $128.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.27.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

TIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

