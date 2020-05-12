Bp Plc Lowers Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,749,000 after buying an additional 128,042 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,488,000 after buying an additional 1,100,720 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,264,000 after buying an additional 444,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,545,000 after buying an additional 74,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 498,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.83. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Instinet reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

