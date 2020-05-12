Bp Plc Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bp Plc bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Square by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Square from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 118.89 and a beta of 2.63. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,532,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,300,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $423,052.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

