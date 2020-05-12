Bp Plc Purchases New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Bp Plc bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Ball by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ball by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 254,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after buying an additional 167,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLL. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

