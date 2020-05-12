Bp Plc Raises Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Bp Plc boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 86,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,086,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.21. 1,184,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,105. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.86. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

