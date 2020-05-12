Bp Plc Sells 1,000 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Shares of GD opened at $133.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.23. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.