Bp Plc Sells 1,200 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $262.23 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $171.04 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.68.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.