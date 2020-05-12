Bp Plc Sells 128,000 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Bp Plc lowered its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.38.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

