Bp Plc Sells 3,000 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,405,810,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after buying an additional 2,034,774 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,390,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,270,000 after buying an additional 222,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,551,000 after buying an additional 433,894 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $446,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.43. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

In related news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

