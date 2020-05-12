Bp Plc Sells 7,000 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bp Plc lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $34,757,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 194,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 110,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 17.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 132,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,022,000 after acquiring an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s stock opened at $253.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.23. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,513.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $1,842,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,477,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,730 shares of company stock worth $13,736,747 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.