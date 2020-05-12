Bp Plc Takes Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bp Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

