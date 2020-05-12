Bp Plc Trims Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Bp Plc cut its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,097,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $206,751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $108,376,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,100 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,258,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $654,045.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,411,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

