Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,343 shares during the period. Brady makes up approximately 1.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.54% of Brady worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRC. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 61,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Brady by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $427,812.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 359,819 shares in the company, valued at $18,325,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 222,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,830. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brady Corp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Brady from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

