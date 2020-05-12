BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BXBLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRAMBLES LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised BRAMBLES LTD/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRAMBLES LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. CLSA raised BRAMBLES LTD/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BRAMBLES LTD/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of BXBLY stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.89. BRAMBLES LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39.

About BRAMBLES LTD/S

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

